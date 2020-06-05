Truck crash causes traffic chaos on I-15 south of Las Vegas

A crash between two semitrucks lead to injuries and a traffic nightmare on Interstate 15 south of Las Vegas on Thursday.

Interstate 15 was closed in both directions south of Las Vegas on Thursday, June 4, 2020, after a semitruck caught fire. (RTC Camera)

The Nevada Highway Patrol said in a tweet that two semitrucks were involved in the crash on southbound I-15, at mile marker 21, and that there were minor injuries.

The crash briefly shutdown all lanes after one of the trucks caught fire in the crash, NHP said.

#trafficalert ⚠️ I-15 SB at mile marker 21. Injury crash, 2 semi’s involved, minor injuries reported. Both NB and SB lanes closed. Use Las Vegas Blvd and enter the I-15 in Jean. At this time it is unknown when SB will reopen, NB should be open soon. #drivesafenv #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/OSevp2sL1T — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) June 5, 2020

The Highway Patrol had advised motorists to use Las Vegas Boulevard to enter I-15 in Jean.