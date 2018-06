A truck-vehicle crash on Decatur Avenue near North Las Vegas Airport has closed the street, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

Decatur Boulevard is closed near North Las Vegas Airport, between Cheyenne Avenue and Rancho Drive, after a truck and vehicle crashed, Thursday, June 12, 2018. (RTC Fast Cameras)

A truck-vehicle crash on Decatur Boulevard near North Las Vegas Airport has closed the street, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

Decatur is closed between Cheyenne Avenue and Rancho Drive. Traffic cameras show an overturned truck in the median, with the truck’s contents spilled on the roadway. An SUV was being towed away from the scene.

Drivers are advised to use other routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

North Decatur and Cheyenne Avenue, las vegas, nv