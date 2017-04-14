ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
More in Local Las Vegas
Local Las Vegas

Truck crash closes northbound I-15 near Charleston

By Jessica Terrones Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2017 - 7:06 am
 

Northbound Interstate 15 is closed near Charleston Boulevard after a crash involving a semitrailer Friday morning.

The crash happened about 6:30 a.m., according to Nevada Highway Patrol’s traffic website.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like