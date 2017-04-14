Truck crash closes northbound I-15 near Charleston

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Northbound Interstate 15 is closed near Charleston Boulevard after a crash involving a semitrailer Friday morning.

The crash happened about 6:30 a.m., according to Nevada Highway Patrol’s traffic website.

#TrafficAlert I15 NB at Charleston Semi Vs. Wall. Approx 100 gallons of diesel across all lanes. Traffic diverted onto Sahara. Expect delays — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 14, 2017

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.