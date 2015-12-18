Truck crash on 215 Beltway leaves one man dead

A 43-year-old man died after crashing his pickup into an oncoming six-axle dump truck on the 215 Beltway, just north of the Ann Road exit Thursday morning, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Nevada Highway Patrol investigates the scene of a fatal accident on the 215 Beltway north of Ann Road in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2015.

Nevada Highway Patrol investigates the scene of a fatal accident on the 215 Beltway north of Ann Road in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2015.

Nevada Highway Patrol investigates the scene of a fatal accident on Clark County highway 215 north of Ann Road. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Highway Patrol investigates the scene of a fatal accident on Clark County highway 215 north of Ann Road. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Highway Patrol investigates the scene of a fatal accident on Clark County highway 215 north of Ann Road. (Courtesy NHP))

The Beltway was closed in both directions after the man “allowed his vehicle to cross over the center yellow lines,” striking the dump truck about 9:10 a.m., trooper Loy Hixson said.

The northbound pickup’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The southbound dump truck’s driver, also 43, was uninjured.

Northbound 215 remained closed after the crash, Hixson said, because there was “a lot of debris all over both lanes.” A Regional Transportation Commission spokeswoman said the road had reopened by 3 p.m.

