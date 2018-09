Police believe a man was impaired when his pickup crashed into a central Las Vegas strip club early Tuesday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Bill Pates said the 4 a.m. crash only chipped the paint on the outside of Little Darlings at 1514 Western Ave.

The driver of the pickup suffered a bloody nose and was taken into custody for suspect DUI.

