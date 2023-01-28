Truck driver crashes on I-15, causing delays, NHP says

The crash occurred around 5:15 p.m. on southbound I-15, near Flamingo Road. The driver is suspected of DUI, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A truck driver suspected of being impaired crashed on Interstate 15 Friday evening, causing delays.

At around 5:15 p.m., a work truck hauling welding equipment and welding tank canisters southbound on I-15 crashed into the wall near Flamingo Road, according to Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman.

She said the driver was taken to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Once released, the driver will be arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The Regional Transportation Commission announced around 6:15 p.m. that southbound I-15 was closed at Flamingo because of the crash.

Wellman said fire and hazmat crews had to make sure the welding tanks were empty and not a hazard.

Around 6:35 p.m., RTC said right lanes were blocked because of the crash.

“There is still some oil being cleaned off the roadway now,” Wellman said in a text message around 7:45 p.m.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.