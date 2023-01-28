46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Truck driver crashes on I-15, causing delays, NHP says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2023 - 8:33 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A truck driver suspected of being impaired crashed on Interstate 15 Friday evening, causing delays.

At around 5:15 p.m., a work truck hauling welding equipment and welding tank canisters southbound on I-15 crashed into the wall near Flamingo Road, according to Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman.

She said the driver was taken to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Once released, the driver will be arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The Regional Transportation Commission announced around 6:15 p.m. that southbound I-15 was closed at Flamingo because of the crash.

Wellman said fire and hazmat crews had to make sure the welding tanks were empty and not a hazard.

Around 6:35 p.m., RTC said right lanes were blocked because of the crash.

“There is still some oil being cleaned off the roadway now,” Wellman said in a text message around 7:45 p.m.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Jay Leno breaks bones in 2nd accident after announcing Vegas return
Jay Leno breaks bones in 2nd accident after announcing Vegas return
2
Ex-girlfriend of ‘Jersey Shore’ star selling Las Vegas home for $1.5M
Ex-girlfriend of ‘Jersey Shore’ star selling Las Vegas home for $1.5M
3
‘A big embarrassment’: Leaked video sparks turmoil in Nevada GOP
‘A big embarrassment’: Leaked video sparks turmoil in Nevada GOP
4
EDITORIAL: Tanks for nothing increase Ukraine entanglement
EDITORIAL: Tanks for nothing increase Ukraine entanglement
5
Dropicana: I-15 closing for 3 days — Livestream
Dropicana: I-15 closing for 3 days — Livestream
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Pedestrian fatally struck in hit-and-run crash
Pedestrian fatally struck in hit-and-run crash
One killed in single vehicle crash in south Las Vegas
One killed in single vehicle crash in south Las Vegas
Remembering the Southern Nevadans we lost in 2022
Remembering the Southern Nevadans we lost in 2022
Missing man found dead in Red Rock Canyon area
Missing man found dead in Red Rock Canyon area
Two pedestrians struck, one fatally, in West Las Vegas
Two pedestrians struck, one fatally, in West Las Vegas
Woman arrested on suspected hit-and-run crash early Saturday
Woman arrested on suspected hit-and-run crash early Saturday