Truck driver killed in northeast Las Vegas crash

A man towing a trailer through northeast Las Vegas Friday morning was killed after police said he crashed into a wall.

Officers were called at 11:31 a.m. to Winchester Street near East Bonanza Road after a report of a single-vehicle crash, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators believe the driver of a 2007 Nissan Titan was towing a utility trailer when he crossed into oncoming traffic, drove over a curb and struck a wall.

The driver, a 58-year-old Las Vegas man, was taken to University Medical Center where police said he died Friday night.

The man will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

