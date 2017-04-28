Truck fire hinders traffic on US 95 in northwest Las Vegas

(Nevada Highway Patrol)

Traffic on U.S. Highway 95 in northwest Las Vegas is temporarily snarled as firefighters work on a semitrailer that caught fire early Friday morning.

The semitrailer, hauling live tropical fish, initially caught fire about 10 p.m. Thursday in the southbound U.S. 95 lanes near North Durango Drive, Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said.

It reignited about 5 a.m. Friday, prompting a Clark County Fire Department response to extinguish the fire. As a result, Buratczuk said, the southbound highway lanes near Durango were temporarily closed. The Regional Transportation Commission reported the highway had partially reopened about 6:10 a.m.

“I don’t know how” the truck caught fire or reignited, Buratczuk said.

He said troopers called animal control about the fish, but the agency couldn’t handle them. The Highway Patrol then contacted the company owner.

Crews were working to save the fish, he said. No humans were injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

