Truck fire sparks central valley blaze that spread to nearby homes

Dry heat and wind set off a chain reaction in the central Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, when flames from a burning vehicle spread to three nearby homes.
Firefighters responded to a home in the 5400 block of Sawyer Avenue, near West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Michael Way, just before 3 p.m. The department said the home was “heavily involved with fire” that spread to neighboring houses.
A pickup truck caught fire on the side of the road, and flames spread up into a tree and to the home, the department said. Burning embers then blew into the backyard of a house in the 5300 block of Sawyer, doing moderate damage to the back of the house. Embers also spread to a house in the 5300 block of Stacey Avenue, causing extensive damage.
Losses have been estimated at $500,000. No injuries had been reported in connection with the blaze.
