Truck fire sparks central valley blaze that spread to nearby homes

The Las Vegas Fire Department is battling a house fire that spread to two homes in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Firefighters put out embers near a burnt truck on Tuesday, June 16, 2015, in Las Vegas. A vehicle fire spread and set three other homes on fire.

The burnt truck that set three houses on fire is seen on Tuesday, June 16, 2015, in Las Vegas. A vehicle fire spread and set three other homes on fire.

Dry heat and wind set off a chain reaction in the central Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, when flames from a burning vehicle spread to three nearby homes.

Firefighters responded to a home in the 5400 block of Sawyer Avenue, near West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Michael Way, just before 3 p.m. The department said the home was “heavily involved with fire” that spread to neighboring houses.

A pickup truck caught fire on the side of the road, and flames spread up into a tree and to the home, the department said. Burning embers then blew into the backyard of a house in the 5300 block of Sawyer, doing moderate damage to the back of the house. Embers also spread to a house in the 5300 block of Stacey Avenue, causing extensive damage.

Losses have been estimated at $500,000. No injuries had been reported in connection with the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

