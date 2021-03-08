73°F
Truck flips over on I-15 near downtown Las Vegas, crushing car

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 8, 2021 - 3:01 pm
 
Las Vegas Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was pinned inside a car Monday afternoon when a truck flipped over on southbound Interstate 15 near downtown Las Vegas.

About 2 p.m., rescuers were called to the scene of the crash on I-15 near Sahara Avenue, dispatch records show.

A truck flipped onto a car, pinning someone in the car by the legs, the Las Vegas Fire Department posted on Twitter. The victim was alert and able to communicate with rescue crews, according to the post.

Rescue workers freed the person from the car and were preparing to take them to University Medical Center at about 2:20 p.m., according to a follow-up post by the fire department. Two other minor injuries were being treated, the post said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

