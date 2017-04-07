Truck kills pregnant horse near Indian Springs, but not before animal gives birth

Vehicle traffic travels along U.S. Highway 95 entering Indian Springs on Tuesday, March 1, 2016. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @davidjaybecker

A pickup hit a pregnant wild horse just south of Indian Springs late Thursday, killing the animal — but not before the fatally injured horse went into labor.

The crash happened about 9 p.m. on Cold Creek Road, just west of U.S. Highway 95 near High Desert State Prison, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Carlos Hank said. The driver was not injured, but stayed on scene and called police as the horse gave birth.

“The adult horse unfortunately passed away,” Hank said. But the newborn foal was OK.

A responding officer requested a horse specialist to take care and custody of the foal, at least until it was weaned. No further information on the horse specialist or the foal’s future was available Thursday night.

“This is a very dark area, and it is very common for animals to be struck by vehicles,” Hank said.

The driver did not show signs of impairment, and speed was not a factor in the crash.

