Local Las Vegas

Truck runs over woman in east Las Vegas parking lot

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2020 - 8:45 am
 

A “possible mechanical issue” caused a pickup truck to roll over a 40-year-old woman, critically injuring her, on Friday night in an east Las Vegas parking lot, police said.

Police were called about 8:50 p.m. to the scene in a strip mall at 4225 E. Sahara Ave., near Lamb Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Investigators determined that a 33-year-old man driving a 2010 GMC Sierra pickup truck attempted to park adjacent to Lamb on an incline, but a “possible mechanical issue” caused the truck to roll backward.

While the truck was rolling, the man and the 40-year-old woman in the passenger seat jumped out, but the woman fell to the ground. The truck then struck the woman.

The woman, identified in a police statement as Ivon Marisol Rodriguez-Baron of Las Vegas, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The driver remained at the scene and did not appear to be impaired.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

