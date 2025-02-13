44°F
weather icon Rain
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Truck sought in northeast Las Vegas Valley hit-and-run

A vehicle identified as a 1999-2002 Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra was involved in a hit-and ...
A vehicle identified as a 1999-2002 Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra was involved in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, west of the intersection of East Cheyenne Avenue and Marion Drive in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)
More Stories
Fans sit in the grandstands as drivers zoom by during opening practice ahead of the Formula One ...
F1 discussing Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket price adjustments
New Harry Reid International Airport signage, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Ja ...
Las Vegas airport delays possible with rain and clouds
Duane "Keffe D" Davis, who is accused of orchestrating the 1996 slaying of hip-hop ic ...
Suspect in Tupac Shakur killing pleads not guilty to battery charge
Community gathers at memorial service for slain NLV police officer — LIVE COVERAGE
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2025 - 11:00 am
 

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle of interest in connection with a critical injury hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred at 11:55 p.m. west of the intersection of East Cheyenne Avenue and Marion Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. The victim, a 25-year-old woman, was in the Cheyenne westbound lanes when she was struck by a vehicle identified as a 1999-2002 Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra. It would have damage to the left front grill, bumper and lighting.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center Trauma, and her injuries are described as life-threatening.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-4060. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
New Harry Reid International Airport signage, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Ja ...
Las Vegas airport delays possible with rain and clouds
RJ

Las Vegas’ first measurable precipitation in 214 days could bring delays at Harry Reid International Airport. For up-to-the-minute information, visit fly.faa.gov or harryreidairport.com.

MORE STORIES