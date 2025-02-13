Truck sought in northeast Las Vegas Valley hit-and-run

The victim, a 25-year-old woman, was taken to University Medical Center Trauma, and her injuries are described as life-threatening.

A vehicle identified as a 1999-2002 Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra was involved in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, west of the intersection of East Cheyenne Avenue and Marion Drive in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle of interest in connection with a critical injury hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred at 11:55 p.m. west of the intersection of East Cheyenne Avenue and Marion Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. The victim, a 25-year-old woman, was in the Cheyenne westbound lanes when she was struck by a vehicle identified as a 1999-2002 Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra. It would have damage to the left front grill, bumper and lighting.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center Trauma, and her injuries are described as life-threatening.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-4060. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

