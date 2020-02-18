Trump visit likely to cause traffic headaches

With President Donald Trump scheduled to make two appearances in Las Vegas this week, area motorists should brace for related traffic snarls.

President Donald Trump waves after landing at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Trump arrived Tuesday night in Las Vegas ahead of speaking Thursday at a graduation ceremony for Hope for Prisoners, a program aimed at helping ex-inmates re-enter society, at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters.

On Friday, Trump will hold a campaign rally noon in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Secret Service reveals little about the president’s travel plans, but motorists could encounter heavy traffic around McCarran International Airport, the Trump International hotel, Metro headquarters on Thursday and the convention center on Friday.

“Freeway stops made by the presidential motorcade will be done so with little prior notice,” said Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman Tony Illia. “Any temporary traffic restrictions incurred will be made in real time by law enforcement escorts, including the Nevada Highway Patrol and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. However, the president often stays at his eponymous hotel while visiting Las Vegas. Consequently, the department advises motorists to take the presidential visit into consideration when making travel plans, budgeting additional travel time if passing through known visitation locations.”

Trump’s visit comes amid the Nevada Democratic caucuses, signaling the president has made the Silver State a priority in his re-election bid.

