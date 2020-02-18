Trump visit likely to impact Las Vegas traffic this week

Trump is expected to arrive in Las Vegas Tuesday night ahead of an appearance Thursday at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters and a rally on Friday.

President Donald Trump waves after landing at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

With President Donald Trump scheduled to make two appearances in Las Vegas this week, area motorists should brace for related traffic snarls.

Trump is expected to arrive in Las Vegas Tuesday night ahead of speaking Thursday at a graduation ceremony for Hope for Prisoners, a local program aimed at helping ex-inmates re-enter society, at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters.

On Friday, Trump will hold a campaign rally in the Las Vegas Convention Center at noon.

The U.S. Secret Service usually reveals very little about the president’s travel plans, but areas around McCarran International Airport, Trump Hotel, where Trump is known to stay while in Las Vegas, Metro headquarters on Thursday and the convention center on Friday are areas that motorists could encounter heavy traffic.

“Freeway stops made by the presidential motorcade will be done so with little prior notice,” said Tony Illia, Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman. “Any temporary traffic restrictions incurred will be made in real time by law enforcement escorts, including the Nevada Highway Patrol and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. However, the president often stays at his eponymous hotel while visiting Las Vegas. Consequently, the department advises motorists to take the presidential visit into consideration when making travel plans, budgeting additional travel time if passing through known visitation locations.”

Trump’s visit comes amid Nevada Democratic caucuses, signaling the president has made the Silver State a priority in his re-election bid.

