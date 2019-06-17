Twinkiemobile brings 100th birthday party to Hoover Dam

The Hostess Sweetennial Tour kicked off in New York City in April, and the brand’s Twinkiemobile has visited 13 other cities across the United States since then.

Visitor Liem Phung of Vietnam wanders about the Twinkiemobile which makes a stop at the Hoover Dam in celebration of the 100th birthday, or "SweetennialTM," of the iconic snack cake company Hostess Brands, LLC during their national sampling tour on Sunday, June 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Hostess Twinkiemobile stopped at Hoover Dam on Sunday to celebrate the brand’s 100th birthday.

Visitors stopped by the event at the dam to play games, take photos with the Twinkiemobile and try Hostess’ new Birthday CupCake. The brand’s mascot, Twinkie the Kid, also made an appearance to pose for photos.

“It feels like they’ve been around forever, as long as I can remember,” said Judy Goodwin, who was visiting the dam with Las Vegas resident Wally Kaelin. “But I know I’m not 100 yet,” she added.

Kaelin said his favorite Hostess treat is the classic Twinkie, but Goodwin prefers Sno Balls. She said the new Hostess CupCake makes the cut, though.

“Oh, it’s delicious,” she said, laughing and holding up a half-eaten treat.

Kyle Ivey, 8, was sad that he didn’t win a game of Hostess-themed Twink-O, a “Plinko”-style game, but said he thought the CupCake was a good consolation prize.

“This is sweet, too,” he said, smiling around a mouthful of the treat. “Now I’ve got to figure out how to make my mom buy more.”

His mother, Yuliya Ivey, shook her head and laughed.

Kyle Ivey said he’ll keep an eye out for the Twinkiemobile as it travels around Las Vegas this week. The next best opportunity to join in on the Sweetennial celebration will be Friday at the Rio. Afterward, the tour will wrap up with a stop in Los Angeles.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.