Two 16-year-olds killed in east Las Vegas crash identified

March 11, 2024 - 10:41 am
 
The scene where two teenage boys were killed on Saturday when their car ran a red light on South Pecos Road and East Hacienda Avenue in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 10, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Two teens killed in a crash in east Las Vegas on Saturday have been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Thomas Quintero Jr., 16, and Eduardo Barragan, 16, both of Las Vegas, died of blunt force injuries after the crash at about 12:25 p.m. at South Pecos Road and East Hacienda Avenue.

The teenagers were northbound on Pecos when the Pontiac entered the intersection against a red light, striking a turning Ford Explorer, police said.

The Pontiac then careened onto a sidewalk and struck a “large streetlight pole,” throwing both teens from the car, police said. The Explorer’s passenger suffered minor injuries.

