Two bodies found in northwest Las Vegas, police say

The bodies were found at a home in the far northwest part of the Las Vegas Valley.

Homicide detectives were investigating Wednesday evening after two bodies were found at a home in northwest Las Vegas, according to a Metro Police Department lieutenant.

According to Lt. Robert Johnson, the bodies were found at a home on Attleboro Park Avenue, near West Alexander Road and Cliff Shadows Parkway.

The cause of death was not available as of Wednesday evening, Johnson said in a text message.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

