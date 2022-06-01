Two dead, three injured in separate Las Vegas crashes

Las Vegas police are investigating two fatal crashes in the Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said in the first crash, police responded at 2:25 a.m. to “an apparent hit and run fatal collision” in the 4400 block of South Jones Boulevard near West Rochelle Avenue. (Glenn Puit / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“One pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Gordon said. “The suspected driver was stopped a few miles away and is in custody.”

Jones Boulevard was closed in both directions between Rochelle and Harmon avenues. Jones was expected to be closed until 8 a.m.

In the second crash at 4 a.m., police were called to the intersection of Centennial Parkway and Shaumber Road at 4 a.m. for a two-car crash.

“The occupant of one of the involved vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene,” Gordon said. “Three other occupants were transported to the hospital.”

One of the drivers involved in the crash left the scene on foot. Police were trying to locate this individual.

The intersection is closed in all directions.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

