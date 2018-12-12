Two injured in Oso Blanca Road crash in northwest Las Vegas

At least two people were hospitalized midday Wednesday after a crash in the northwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

(Getty Images)

The crash was reported about 11:25 a.m. at Oso Blanca and Farm roads, near U.S. Highway 95, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said. One person was hospitalized in critical condition at University Medical Center and another was hospitalized, but the extent of injuries and at which hospital were not immediately clear, she said.

At least one vehicle was involved in the crash, and an initial report indicated a vehicle hit a tree, police said.

The intersection is closed while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

