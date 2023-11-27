Two kille in rollover crash on I-15 near Mesquite identified

The crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. on southbound I-15.

Two dead in rollover crash on I-15 near Mesquite

Two people died in a single vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 15 near Mesquite Sunday night.

The two were identified as Luke Martin, 35, from Temecula, Calif., and Jeanne Martin, 70, of Las Vegas, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

At around 7:15 p.m., a 2011 Hyundai Sonata heading south on I-15 at mile marker 105, just south of Mesquite, lost control, rolled over and struck a median, police said. Both were ejected from the vehicle.

