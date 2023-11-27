44°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Two kille in rollover crash on I-15 near Mesquite identified

Two dead in rollover crash on I-15 near Mesquite
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2023 - 9:27 pm
 
Updated December 1, 2023 - 4:00 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people died in a single vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 15 near Mesquite Sunday night.

The two were identified as Luke Martin, 35, from Temecula, Calif., and Jeanne Martin, 70, of Las Vegas, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

At around 7:15 p.m., a 2011 Hyundai Sonata heading south on I-15 at mile marker 105, just south of Mesquite, lost control, rolled over and struck a median, police said. Both were ejected from the vehicle.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Raiders release veteran cornerback after benching against Chiefs
Raiders release veteran cornerback after benching against Chiefs
2
2 Nevada troopers struck, killed on I-15; driver arrested
2 Nevada troopers struck, killed on I-15; driver arrested
3
CARTOONS: Trump’s yuuuge advantage over Biden
CARTOONS: Trump’s yuuuge advantage over Biden
4
Henderson’s condos see largest sale price drop in nation, report says
Henderson’s condos see largest sale price drop in nation, report says
5
Raiders star Maxx Crosby reveals reason for hospitalization
Raiders star Maxx Crosby reveals reason for hospitalization
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
2 women killed in crash in Lake Mead area
2 women killed in crash in Lake Mead area
Pedestrian dead in crash near U.S. Highway 95 in northwest Las Vegas
Pedestrian dead in crash near U.S. Highway 95 in northwest Las Vegas
Septic truck driver dies in rollover crash near Las Vegas
Septic truck driver dies in rollover crash near Las Vegas
I-15 opened after day-long investigation of trooper deaths
I-15 opened after day-long investigation of trooper deaths
Nevada Highway Patrol wants public’s help about deadly I-15 crash
Nevada Highway Patrol wants public’s help about deadly I-15 crash
Pedestrian killed in southern Las Vegas Valley hit-and-run crash
Pedestrian killed in southern Las Vegas Valley hit-and-run crash