Local Las Vegas

Two killed in rollover crash on I-15 near Mesquite identified

Two dead in rollover crash on I-15 near Mesquite
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2023 - 9:27 pm
 
Updated December 2, 2023 - 7:20 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people died in a single vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 15 near Mesquite Sunday night.

The two were identified as Luke Martin, 35, from Temecula, Calif., and Jeanne Martin, 70, of Las Vegas, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

At around 7:15 p.m., a 2011 Hyundai Sonata heading south on I-15 at mile marker 105, just south of Mesquite, lost control, rolled over and struck a median, police said. Both were ejected from the vehicle.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

THE LATEST
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with truck
By / RJ

A motorcyclist is left with ciritical injury after a crash Saturday morning, according to Police. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department reports the crash involving a Nissan Frotier truck and a Yamaha morotcycle happened just before noon, on East Flamingo Road and McLeod Drive.

Tow truck operators, Nevada Highway Patrol and Capitol Police drive in a memorial procession on ...
Procession honors two Nevada troopers
By / RJ

Tow trucks and police vehicles traveled U.S. 95, I-15, and I-215 in a memorial procession in honor of the two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers killed Thursday.

