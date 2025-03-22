72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas Valley veterans to compete in winter sports event in Colorado

Participants make their way down the Veterans Day parade route on 4th Street in downtown Las Ve ...
Participants make their way down the Veterans Day parade route on 4th Street in downtown Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Two Southern Nevada veterans are set to participate in the 39th annual National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic in Colorado. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Aces star A'ja Wilson readies to lay in a basketball for a score as she demonstrates a skills c ...
Aces star helps net new basketball court in North Las Vegas
Capt. John Pelletier speaks during a news conference in Las Vegas in September 2021. (Las Vegas ...
Ex-Las Vegas captain, named in Diddy lawsuit, won’t be placed on leave in Hawaii
In this file photo, British Airways planes are parked at Heathrow Airport in London. (AP Photo ...
Las Vegas flights to and from London’s Heathrow Airport canceled by fire
Cary Mano, left, Nicole Chang and Vanya Diaz, right, three of the 13 plaintiffs in a lawsuit ag ...
Jury awards over $3B against Las Vegas bottled water company Real Water
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2025 - 5:01 pm
 
Updated March 21, 2025 - 5:48 pm

A pair of Southern Nevada veterans are set to participate in the 39th annual National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic in Colorado, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said.

According to a news release, Harold Yago, 48, of Las Vegas, and Charles Hensel, 66, of Henderson, will take part in the clinic, which takes place from March 31 through April 5 in Aspen, Colo.

Yago is a U.S. Air Force veteran, while Hensel is a Marine Corps veteran, the news release said.

During the event, close to 400 veterans are expected to take part in downhill skiing, sled hockey, scuba diving, snowmobiling, rock climbing and several other adaptive sports activities.

The event, which started in 1987, “has helped Veterans who live with physical disabilities and wounds unseen overcome obstacles and challenge their perceived limitations,” the news release said.

“The Winter Sports Clinic epitomizes the strength, courage, and determination of our Veterans,” said Mike Kiefer, acting director of the Department of Veterans Affairs, in the news release.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES