Two pedestrians killed in central Las Vegas crash

The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. at South Maryland Parkway and East Flamingo Road, according to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Two pedestrians were killed in a crash in central Las Vegas Friday evening.

No further information was available. Motorists are urged to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

