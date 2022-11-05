56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Local Las Vegas

Two pedestrians killed in central Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2022 - 7:03 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two pedestrians were killed in a crash in central Las Vegas Friday evening.

The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. at South Maryland Parkway and East Flamingo Road, according to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department.

No further information was available. Motorists are urged to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
NFL asks Nevada Supreme Court to halt Jon Gruden’s lawsuit
NFL asks Nevada Supreme Court to halt Jon Gruden’s lawsuit
2
VICTOR JOECKS: Las Vegas’ housing market is ready to plummet
VICTOR JOECKS: Las Vegas’ housing market is ready to plummet
3
EDITORIAL: Biden remains tone deaf on the concerns of voters
EDITORIAL: Biden remains tone deaf on the concerns of voters
4
Busy Summerlin intersection to close this weekend
Busy Summerlin intersection to close this weekend
5
What happens to Aviators, Las Vegas Ballpark if A’s move to Las Vegas?
What happens to Aviators, Las Vegas Ballpark if A’s move to Las Vegas?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST