49°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Two pedestrians struck, one fatally, in West Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2023 - 6:01 pm
 
Updated January 5, 2023 - 6:08 pm
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Two people were struck, one fatally, by a vehicle in West Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. on West Owens Avenue, east of B Street. A 1998 Lexus sedan was heading east on Owens in the far right travel lane. Two pedestrians were on the south curb of Owens when the Lexus failed to maintain its lane and started to spin, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

It struck the curb and struck both pedestrians on the sidewalk. Damon Andrews, 45, of Las Vegas, suffered serious injuries, and an unidentified man suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Both were taken to University Medical Center where the unidentified man died. Police said Andrews remained hospitalized as of Thursday night.

At around 9:35 p.m., the Regional Transportation Commission said eastbound Owens at B Street had reopened.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas builders slash home prices as buyers pull back
Las Vegas builders slash home prices as buyers pull back
2
Convicted murderer beaten to death in state prison, records show
Convicted murderer beaten to death in state prison, records show
3
Raiders’ top priority: Sign Tom Brady to replace Derek Carr
Raiders’ top priority: Sign Tom Brady to replace Derek Carr
4
Steven Tyler cites health concerns for missing gala
Steven Tyler cites health concerns for missing gala
5
MSG Sphere’s opening, return of Garth Brooks will light up 2023
MSG Sphere’s opening, return of Garth Brooks will light up 2023
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Suspected DUI driver went 98 mph prior to fatal crash, police say
Suspected DUI driver went 98 mph prior to fatal crash, police say
WWII veteran, Las Vegas musician remembered as full of joy
WWII veteran, Las Vegas musician remembered as full of joy
Remembering the Southern Nevadans we lost in 2022
Remembering the Southern Nevadans we lost in 2022
One killed in single vehicle crash in south Las Vegas
One killed in single vehicle crash in south Las Vegas
Pedestrian fatally struck in hit-and-run crash
Pedestrian fatally struck in hit-and-run crash
Motorcyclist killed in Spring Valley crash
Motorcyclist killed in Spring Valley crash