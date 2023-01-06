Two pedestrians struck, one fatally, in West Las Vegas

The crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. on West Owens Avenue, east of B Street.

Two people were struck, one fatally, by a vehicle in West Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. on West Owens Avenue, east of B Street. A 1998 Lexus sedan was heading east on Owens in the far right travel lane. Two pedestrians were on the south curb of Owens when the Lexus failed to maintain its lane and started to spin, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

It struck the curb and struck both pedestrians on the sidewalk. Damon Andrews, 45, of Las Vegas, suffered serious injuries, and an unidentified man suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Both were taken to University Medical Center where the unidentified man died. Police said Andrews remained hospitalized as of Thursday night.

At around 9:35 p.m., the Regional Transportation Commission said eastbound Owens at B Street had reopened.

No further information was available.

