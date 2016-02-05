Two people, five dogs displaced by fire caused by candle

A house fire that displaced two people Thursday was caused by an unattended candle, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters were called to 7849 Cherry River Drive, near Alta Drive and South Buffalo Drive, at 10:31 a.m. Thursday, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said in a news release.

Heavy flames and smoke were coming out of the upstairs window of the two-story house, the release said. Firefighters entered the home and got the fire under control in less than 10 minutes, the release said.

Two adults and five dogs escaped the fire. One adult suffered from minor smoke inhalation and was assessed by fire paramedics and released.

The fire gutted the upstairs bedroom, and there was heavy heat and smoke damage upstairs, the release said. The damage was estimated at $40,000.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said the American Red Cross is assisting the two adults and the five dogs displaced by the fire.

