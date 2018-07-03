Two people hospitalized in crash in east Las Vegas

Two people were hospitalized after a multivehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in east Las Vegas, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

One car flipped on its roof in a multivehicle crash on Boulder Highway at U.S. Highway 95 in southeast Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A crash involved several vehicles has closed Boulder Highway at U.S. Highway 95 in both directions, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (RTC Fast Cameras)

A flipped car involved in a multivehicle crash is seen on Boulder Highway at U.S. Highway 95 on Tuesday, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

An SUV involved in a multivehicle crash is seen on Boulder Highway at U.S. Highway 95 on Tuesday, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A pickup truck involved in a multivehicle crash is seen on Boulder Highway at U.S. Highway 95 on Tuesday, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Two people were hospitalized after a multivehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in east Las Vegas, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. on Boulder Highway at U.S. Highway 95 and involved a white Dodge Ram pickup truck, a blue sedan and a red Dodge Caliber, said trooper Travis Smaka, adding that a fourth vehicle may also have been involved.

Two people were taken to University Medical Center, one with critical injuries. One person hospitalized was thought to be impaired, he said.

One of the involved vehicles knocked down a pole in the area. Boulder and the U.S. 95 southbound offramp were temporarily closed while troopers investigated.

