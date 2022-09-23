85°F
jeff_german
Two people killed in northeast Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2022 - 4:49 pm
 
Updated September 23, 2022 - 6:47 pm
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas.

The crash occurred around 4:10 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard North and North Sloan Lane, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

A car was driving north on Las Vegas Boulevard while a flatbed semi truck was heading south. At Sloan, the Toyota driver made a left turn in front of the truck and the two vehicles collided, according to NHP spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman.

She said the truck continued south and struck a wall attached to Nellis Air Force Base head on. The two drivers, both men, died while en route to University Medical Center, Wellman said.

Las Vegas Boulevard was closed in both directions between Sloan Lane and Range Road, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

