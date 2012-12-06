Two streets downtown to become one-way roads

Bonneville and Clark avenues will become one-way streets between Las Vegas Boulevard and Maryland Parkway in early 2014.

The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved the seven-block change in Councilman Bob Coffin’s ward. The vote was 6-0, with Councilman Stavros Anthony absent.

The start date for the conversion is sometime in the first quarter of 2013, city spokesman Jace Radke said. The project is expected to take 12 months.

Bonneville, which became an eastbound street from First Street to Las Vegas Boulevard in October 2011, will continue eastbound to Maryland Parkway. Clark, which became a westbound street from Las Vegas Boulevard to First Street in October 2011, will be westbound from Maryland Parkway to Las Vegas Boulevard.

The couplet, as the two streets will be known because of their opposite but corresponding routes, will provide for additional capacity of the roadway system, bicycle lanes, Americans With Disabilities Act standards and other miscellaneous improvements, Wednesday’s meeting agenda item said.

The proposed couplet is consistent with the city’s Downtown Centennial Plan, the item also said.

The cost of the project is $8.2 million and is financed through federal funding and Nevada’s 1 percent room tax.

Contact reporter Joe Hawk at jhawk@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2912. Follow him on Twitter: @RJroadwarrior.