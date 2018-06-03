Two-vehicle crash leaves 1 man dead in western Las Vegas

The two-vehicle crash happened about 5:50 p.m. near West Charleston and North Rainbow boulevards, according to Metropolitan Police Department.

Crews work the scene of a fatal two-vehicle crash near West Charleston and North Rainbow boulevards in Las Vegas on Saturday. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue via Twitter)

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash Saturday evening in the west valley.

One man died as a result of the crash, Metro Lt. Ailee Burnett said.

Metro’s fatal traffic investigators were responding, she said.

No further information was immediately available.

