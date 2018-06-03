Two-vehicle crash leaves 1 man dead in western Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash Saturday evening in the west valley.
The two-vehicle crash happened about 5:50 p.m. near West Charleston and North Rainbow boulevards, according to Metropolitan Police Department.
One man died as a result of the crash, Metro Lt. Ailee Burnett said.
Metro’s fatal traffic investigators were responding, she said.
No further information was immediately available.
West Charleston and North Rainbow boulevards, Las Vegas