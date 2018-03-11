U.S. 95 closure causing headaches around downtown Las Vegas

More road closures this weekend are making it tougher to get through the heart of Las Vegas.
U.S. Highway 95 running through the Spaghetti Bowl near downtown Las Vegas is closed to through traffic between Martin Luther King and Las Vegas boulevards. The closure began at 10 p.m. Friday and will continue until 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.
A Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman said he has already noticed an uptick in people using the 215 Beltway as an alternative to attempting to traverse the Spaghetti Bowl chaos.
“Traffic that you would see at 4:30 on a weekday, you were seeing at 2:15 on a weekend,” trooper Jason Buratczuk said.
Now more than ever, it’s important for drivers involved in minor, noninjury crashes to pull off the highway, he said.
It’s the law, he said, and Project Neon has exacerbated the need to keep traffic flowing. Drivers can pull over to a shoulder or leave the freeway altogether and park in a lot to avoid backing up traffic.
The closures clogged Bonanza Road on Saturday afternoon as traffic was rerouted onto the thoroughfare.
How to navigate the detours on U.S. 95