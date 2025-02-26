71°F
Local Las Vegas

‘Udder chaos’: Runaway cow captured by Nevada transportation crews

Nevada Department of Transportation chased and later captured a loose cow that was running near ...
Nevada Department of Transportation chased and later captured a loose cow that was running near Interstate 15 in the south Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2025. (NDOT/Facebook)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 25, 2025 - 5:24 pm
 

A runaway cow caused “udder chaos” in south Las Vegas on Tuesday when it started “mooooving too close to traffic” near Interstate 15 and St. Rose Parkway, the Nevada Department of Transportation said in a Facebook post.

Video shared by the department on social media shows NDOT vehicles driving behind a cow on a dirt road near I-15. Photos show the cow was captured and tied to an NDOT vehicle drinking water out of a bucket.

“Thankfully, there were no cowlisions and this bovine was brought to safety by animal control,” NDOT wrote.

