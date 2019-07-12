Ugly Duckling neon sign lights up Neon Museum’s Boneyard

The iconic and whimsical neon sign that greeted visitors to Duck’s Ugly Duckling Car Sales has been restored to its colorful glory days.

Tom Duck, founder and president of Ugly Duckling Rent-A-Car started the business when he was 64. He is seen in a March 25, 1988, file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tom Duck would be proud. Duck was the founder and president of Ugly Duckling Rent-A-Car, which had a location on East Fremont Street back in the 1990s.

Today, Duck’s iconic and whimsical neon sign that greeted visitors to Duck’s Ugly Duckling Car Sales has been restored to its colorful glory days.

And now, after a thorough restoration, the Ugly Duckling is looking pretty good at the Neon Museum’s Boneyard at 770 Las Vegas Blvd. N.

The sign actually found a home at the boneyard since the museum opened in October 2012. The restoration took about 136-man hours to replace neon and now the Ugly Ducking is located close to the boneyard’s entrance next to the La Concha motel sign.