UMC hospital begins testing all patients for COVID-19

The Clark County-run medical center in Las Vegas says it is the only hospital in Nevada to test all admitted patients for COVID-19.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

University Medical Center is now testing for COVID-19 all patients admitted to the hospital.

By testing everyone who receives inpatient care, staff at the Clark County-run hospital in Las Vegas can more quickly identify and isolate patients infected with the coronavirus, it said Thursday in a news release.

UMC said it is the only hospital in Nevada to test all admitted patients for COVID-19.

UMC also tests all patients who visit UMC for elective surgeries and outpatient procedures that do not require admission to the hospital.

The inpatient testing expansion stems from UMC’s increasing in-house laboratory testing capacity, the hospital said. UMC can run 10,000 tests per day, with results available within hours for admitted patients.

