UMC offers COVID-19 vaccinations for Nevadans 12 and older

University Medical Center CEO Mason Van Houweling shows the first COVID-19 vaccine administered at the UMC Delta Point Building in this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo.

University Medical Center is now offering vaccination appointments for all Nevadans 12 and older.

It is relocating its large-scale UMC COVID-19 vaccination center from Encore to the newly established UMC Advanced Center for Health at 2231 W. Charleston Blvd., the hospital said in a news release.

The Encore location closed Thursday, with operations moving to the UMC Advanced Center for Health on May 19.

Located near UMC’s hospital campus in the Las Vegas Medical District, the UMC Advanced Center for Health will offer vaccinations by appointment on weekdays. Appointments at the new location are now available for community members at www.umcsn.com/COVIDvaccine or via phone at 702-789-5160.

UMC has provided community members with more than 60,000 vaccine doses.

“Our dedicated team members at UMC have worked tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to save lives and help our community recover from this unprecedented crisis,” said UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling in the release. “UMC has served our community for more than 90 years, and we take pride in working alongside our friends and neighbors across Southern Nevada to build a brighter, healthier future.”

