Unborn baby killed in crash near Strip, Las Vegas police say

The two-vehicle crash Saturday night on Harmon Boulevard seriously injured a 32-year-old pregnant woman who later delivered a baby that “showed no signs of life.”

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A woman’s unborn baby was killed in a two-vehicle crash just east of the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a release Tuesday afternoon that Toyota Sienna was turning left off Harmon Boulevard into a parking lot for The Signature at MGM Grand just before 11:40 p.m. when it was hit by a GMC Yukon.

Robin Rowley, the 32-year-old woman in the passenger seat of the Yukon, was pregnant, police said. She was taken to Spring Valley Hospital where she gave birth to a baby that “showed no signs of life.”

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the baby as Ella Rowley and ruled her death as an accidental intrauterine fetal demise. Robin Rowley suffered serious injuries, the release said.

Rowley and the three other passengers of the Yukon were in town from Alamo, about 100 miles north of Las Vegas. The driver of the Yukon, the other passengers and the driver of the Sienna all suffered minor injuries, police said.

