Under-construction Las Vegas apartments a ‘complete” loss after fire

Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney estimated the loss at $25 million to $30 million Tuesday, hours after firefighters contained the blaze in the southwest valley.

Fire crews battle a large fire in southwest Las Vegas early Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (Joshua Taylor)

Clark County firefighters work to extinguish a hot spot early Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. The crew was at Ely at Fort Apache, a 206-unit apartment complex under construction that burned overnight in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Debris from covers a car near the southwest Las Vegas scene of a Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, fire at Ely at Fort Apache, a 206-unit apartment complex under construction near Tropicana and Reno avenues. The cause of the fire has not been determined. The damage estimate has been placed at $30 million to $40 million by the Clark County Fire Department. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An under-construction apartment complex in southwest Las Vegas was labeled a “complete loss” after suffering an estimated $25 million to $30 million in damage in a wind-whipped overnight fire.

Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney made the assessment in a news release Tuesday morning, a few hours after nearly 100 firefighters contained the blaze in the complex at W. Tropicana Avenue and S. Fort Apache Road.

Wind-driven embers started other fires within a half-mile radius, firefighters said.

The 206-unit Ely at Fort Apache complex was about 50 percent completed before it caught fire shortly before midnight. The three-alarm fire was battled by firefighters from all departments in the Las Vegas Valley, said Assistant Chief Scott Carnahan.

“Strong winds spread the embers (over) several city blocks,” Carnahan said. “We had fires from the main spot near Tropicana … all the way to Hacienda. “

The fire was contained, but firefighters remained at the scene early Tuesday putting out hot spots.

Huge fire Trop/Ft Apache. Please avoid the area. Stay safe LVFD LVPD#LasVegas pic.twitter.com/z5LvKrKfLQ — Sean McCormack (@ThePokerBoss) January 19, 2021

The cause of the fire was under investigation. The fire was fueled by mostly wood and construction materials.

About 50 residences in the immediate area were evacuated and several streets were closed by police at the height of the blaze. The flames could be seen across the Las Vegas Valley.

Several cars that were parked close to the fire had plastic parts melted from the intense heat.

‘Like it was sunshine’

Eric Roberts, executive director of the Nevada Assembly Republican Caucus, whose condo borders the under-construction complex, said he woke up sometime after 11:30 p.m. to the sound of sirens and popping, which he thought was gunshots at first.

Apartment complex under construction is on fire @ Tropicana and Ft. Apache. @EricBRoberts73 car has melted as he evacuated from the building nextdoor. pic.twitter.com/izn25MlIhB — Greg Bailor (@G_BAILOR) January 19, 2021

Curious, Roberts walked into the front room of his condo. “From the window, it was so bright — like it was sunshine in there,” he said.

He then realized there were flames just outside his condo, on the other side of a wall. He guessed they reached about 100 to 200 feet into the air. The popping he heard was wood burning, he said. His window blinds were melting.

Roberts immediately decided to evacuate to a friend’s home, grabbing his laptop and 6-year-old Maltipoo named Aloe.

“As soon as I opened the door, you could feel the heat, like you’d feel at a campfire,” Roberts said.

It wasn’t until he safely arrived at his friend’s home about five miles away that he realized the back, plastic bumper of his Honda CR-V and rear light covers had melted from the heat.

“It was that hot,” he said.

Roberts planned to stay at his friend’s house, unsure of whether his condo was damaged from the heat or flames.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Alexis Ford contributed to this report.