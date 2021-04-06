United Way of Southern Nevada event to celebrate local women

United Way of Southern Nevada’s Women United will host a virtual celebration of the accomplishments of local women leaders during the 13th Annual Women United Signature Event on Friday, April 23.

United Way of Southern Nevada’s Women United will host the 13th Annual Women United Signature Event on Friday, April 23. (United Way Southern Nevada)

United Way of Southern Nevada’s Women United will host a virtual celebration of the accomplishments of local women leaders during the 13th Annual Women United Signature Event on Friday, April 23.

The event, which will be held virtually this year, will feature special guests including Carl Ray, the makeup artist to Former First Lady Michelle Obama, country singer and songwriter Sierra Black and host of “Mercedes in the Morning” Mercedes Martinez.

Tickets start at $90.

A $250 ticket comes with a signature box that includes a selection of products from local women-owned businesses including candles, bath products and wine.