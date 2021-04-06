66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

United Way of Southern Nevada event to celebrate local women

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 6, 2021 - 10:00 am
 
United Way of Southern Nevada’s Women United will host the 13th Annual Women United Signature ...
United Way of Southern Nevada’s Women United will host the 13th Annual Women United Signature Event on Friday, April 23. (United Way Southern Nevada)

United Way of Southern Nevada’s Women United will host a virtual celebration of the accomplishments of local women leaders during the 13th Annual Women United Signature Event on Friday, April 23.

The event, which will be held virtually this year, will feature special guests including Carl Ray, the makeup artist to Former First Lady Michelle Obama, country singer and songwriter Sierra Black and host of “Mercedes in the Morning” Mercedes Martinez.

Tickets start at $90.

A $250 ticket comes with a signature box that includes a selection of products from local women-owned businesses including candles, bath products and wine.

MOST READ
1
Uber, Lyft shortages frustrating Las Vegas visitors
Uber, Lyft shortages frustrating Las Vegas visitors
2
Ex-NBA player takes step to keep long-stalled Strip project alive
Ex-NBA player takes step to keep long-stalled Strip project alive
3
Appeals court sides with Steve Wynn in defamation lawsuit
Appeals court sides with Steve Wynn in defamation lawsuit
4
Desert Inn Road construction project gets underway
Desert Inn Road construction project gets underway
5
Summerlin wrong-way crash victims identified
Summerlin wrong-way crash victims identified
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Walmart Supercenter at 4505 W. Charleston Blvd. is seen in a screenshot. (Google)
Arson suspected in Walmart Supercenter fire
By / RJ

A fire Sunday evening in a Walmart Supercenter in Las Vegas that forced employees and customers to evacuate is believed to have been set by an arsonist, investigators say.