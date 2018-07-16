United Way of Southern Nevada hands out $1M in grants

The United Way of Southern Nevada on Monday awarded $1 million to seven local “community impact projects.”

United Way President & CEO Scott Emerson (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The United Way of Southern Nevada on Monday awarded $1 million to seven local “community impact projects.”

The money, which will be paid out over three years, will go to agencies that focus on topics such as early education, student success and workforce support, the nonprofit announced in a news release.

“We thank the volunteers and staff that dedicated their time and energy to making this process successful, helping us identify the agencies that are taking risks and being innovative in their approach to solving our community’s complex problems,” said Scott Emerson, president and CEO of the nonprofit.

The recipients are:

— Girls on the Run Las Vegas: $56,603.79.

— Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow: $188,679.30.

— Fulfillment Fund Las Vegas: $188,679.30.

— Las Vegas/Clark County Library District Foundation: $94,339.65.

— Leaders in Training: $141,509,48.

— Nevada Health Centers: $188,679.30.

— Sunrise Children’s Foundation: $141,509.48.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.