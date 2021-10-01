70°F
United Way of Southern Nevada names next president and CEO

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2021 - 9:02 pm
 
Julian High (United Way)
Julian High (United Way)

Las Vegas native Julian High has been appointed President and CEO of United Way of Southern Nevada, the organization announced Thursday.

“With decades of experience in driving change and raising the bar for nonprofits and for-profit organizations, Julian High is well-equipped to bring meaningful change as United Way of Southern Nevada’s President and CEO,” board chair Ann Simmons Nicholson said in a letter to community members.

The organization works with local non-profits, businesses and community members to improve lives in the area and build pathways out of poverty.

High attended Chaparral High School and previously served as the founder and president of J3H Platinum. He also worked as the director of community and government affairs for Sahara Gaming Corporation and worked with the National Industries for the Blind and the Human Rights Campaign, according to the announcement.

High will replace Kyle B. Rahn, who left the organization earlier this year.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

