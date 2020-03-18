United Way to announce creation of coronavirus emergency fund

The United Way of Southern Nevada is holding a news conference to announce the creation of the Emergency Assistance and Community Needs fund to help those affected by the spread of COVID-19.

“United Way of Southern Nevada … created the Emergency Assistance and Community Needs Fund to assist those impacted by Coronavirus-19 (COVID-19). By bringing together nonprofits, corporate partners, schools, governmental agencies and our community, we will move our Southern Nevada forward,” the nonprofit said in a statement Wednesday.

