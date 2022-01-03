UNLV drive-through COVID-19 testing site shuts early as demand soars

The Las Vegas Valley’s lone mass COVID-19 testing site shut down early Sunday night after administering nearly 12 times the typical volume and reaching capacity.

Traffic is backed up for blocks at a drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing site at UNLV Paradise Campus Parking Lot on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Traffic is backed up for blocks at a drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing site at UNLV Paradise Campus Parking Lot on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Las Vegas Valley’s lone mass COVID-19 testing site shut down early on Sunday night after administering 1,750 tests– nearly 12 times the typical volume – and reaching capacity, a Clark County official said Monday.

The drive-thru and walk-in site in a UNLV parking lot off of Paradise Road shut down at 8 p.m, halfway through its normal 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. hours of operation.

A spokesperson for Clark County government, which operates the site, said local officials were evaluating whether there is a need for more testing sites or expanded hours of operation amid a surge of COVID-19 in the county.

Related: Need a COVID test? Multiple sites are open

“We are working with the Southern Nevada Health District and other partners to evaluate the community’s needs,” Clark County representative Stacey Welling said in an email. “There has been high demand at the drive-thru site at UNLV since last weekend.”

Last Sunday, the site administered more than 1,300 tests, far more than the usual nightly volume of 150 tests, Clark County Emergency Manager Billy Samuels said last week

The demand for testing has been growing along with the increase in COVID-19 cases, which is due in part to spread of the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus. Some people are seeking testing after gathering and/or travelling for the holidays to learn if they’ve contracted the virus. Demand was likely especially high on Sunday after a long holiday weekend with few options for getting a test.

Delays for appointments

The demand for testing remains high. A spot check late Monday morning of public testing sites in Clark County showed that many had no appointments available until next week.

Of 12 sites surveyed, eight had no appointments before at least next Monday. Three – the West Las Vegas and Enterprise libraries, and the Silver Springs Recreation Center – had their earliest appointments available on Thursday. One site – the Whitney library – had slots available for Friday. In contrast, a week ago many of the public sites had just a two-day wait for an appointment.

However, getting a test at one of these public sites in the next couple days is still possible. Many of the sites accept walk-ins as long as supplies last.

A list of testing sites can be found on the health district’s website at www.snhd.info/covid-testing, and on the state’s Nevada Health Response website at https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/find-covid-19-testing-in-nevada/.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.