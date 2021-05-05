UNLV grad fatally injured at work site was engaged to be married

A man fatally injured Tuesday at an east Las Vegas construction site was engaged to be married and had long-held dreams of hiking the Pacific Crest Trail, his parents said.

Jeremy Bice and Kristi Gudaitis. (Photo courtesy Bice family)

James Bice, left, next to his wife Sheryl Bice, right, speaks to the Review-Journal at the Burg Simpson law offices in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, about his son Jeremy Bice who was killed Tuesday after an accident at a job site where he worked in soil testing. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

James and Sheryl Bice, the parents of Jeremy Bice, said the Bishop Gorman High School and UNLV graduate was working with a local consulting firm when he was hurt at about 7:25 a.m. on a job site at 3740 Boulder Highway, according to the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration. He died Tuesday evening at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

“He had plans. He had goals,” his father said. “You talked to him eight years ago he didn’t know what he was going to do tomorrow. If you talked to him now, he’d sit there and tell you exactly what he wanted to do.”

Teri Williams, a spokeswoman for the state health and safety administration, identified in an email the location of Jeremy Bice’s injury as the “Chapman Dodge new project site.” He was working for Ninyo & Moore Geotechnical and Environmental Sciences Consultants, she wrote.

Williams declined further comment, citing an ongoing investigation. Requests for comment from the consulting firm where Jeremy Bice worked and Chapman Dodge were not immediately successful Wednesday.

Jack DeGree, an attorney with the Burg Simpson law firm who is representing the man’s parents, said the firm is investigating how the fatality could have happened and what the circumstances were. Jeremy Bice worked as a senior soils technician, his family said.

“Details are thin and we are looking for answers,” DeGree said. “The family just lost their loved one in a horribly traumatic experience. We are involved to assist them in getting to the bottom of this.”

Jeremy Bice was born in Illinois but moved to Las Vegas when he was 3, his parents said. He wrestled at Bishop Gorman. He was kind and caring — a huge Chicago Blackhawks fan who was committed to his family.

He was also committed to safety while on the job, his father said, adding that “he was very, very professional about how he did things, the paperwork.”

“When he would come to change, he always had his orange thing on still,” his father said, “and his hard hat was always in his truck.”

The family said they spoke to their son after the crash by phone and then at Sunrise. He told them that he was run over by grading equipment.

Jeremy Bice’s mother and father said that their son’s death demands information on exactly what happened in the hopes that those details will prevent such an incident from happening again.

“I definitely want to find out if something was wrong,” James Bice said.

DeGree said anyone with information is encouraged to call his office at 702-668-2070. The Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday that it was still investigating the cause and manner of Jeremy Bice’s death.

