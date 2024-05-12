79°F
UNLV holds spring commencement ceremony — PHOTOS

A graduate wears a custom mortar board during UNLV spring graduation commencement exercises at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Graduates line up to enter the arena during UNLV spring graduation commencement exercises at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Supporters cheer for a graduate below as he is announced during UNLV spring graduation commencement exercises at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Graduates thank those there in their support during UNLV spring graduation commencement exercises at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The "backbone party" of senior administrators arrive during UNLV spring graduation commencement exercises at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A graduate waves to supporters in the crowd during UNLV spring graduation commencement exercises at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A graduate wears a custom mortar board during UNLV spring graduation commencement exercises at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Supporters are there in support of the graduates during UNLV spring graduation commencement exercises at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A graduate wears a custom mortar board during UNLV spring graduation commencement exercises at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Provost Chris L. Heavey gives the opening remarks during UNLV spring graduation commencement exercises at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
President Keith E. Whitfield gives the president's message during UNLV spring graduation commencement exercises at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Some graduates wear custom mortar boards during UNLV spring graduation commencement exercises at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A graduate wears a custom mortar board during UNLV spring graduation commencement exercises at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Graduate names are announced during UNLV spring graduation commencement exercises at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A graduate signals to those there in his support during UNLV spring graduation commencement exercises at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A graduate adjusts a custom mortar board during UNLV spring graduation commencement exercises at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Student speaker Jerwin Aizaak Tiu addresses fellow classmates during UNLV spring graduation commencement exercises at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Graduates cheer and applaud by waving light sticks after the turning of their tassels during UNLV spring graduation commencement exercises at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Graduates applaud by waving light sticks during UNLV spring graduation commencement exercises at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A beach ball is swatted about the group as graduates cheer and applaud by waving light sticks after the turning of their tassels during UNLV spring graduation commencement exercises at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Mom Lani Suarez, with family and friends, congratulate her son Zachary Thelen, 26, after receiving his degree during UNLV spring graduation commencement exercises at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Mom Lani Suarez, with family and friends, congratulate her son Zachary Thelen, 26, after receiving his degree during UNLV spring graduation commencement exercises at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV celebrated it’s graduating class of spring 2024 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

“Commencement is the most special time at UNLV!” said the university’s president, Keith E. Whitfield, in a post on X on Saturday.

“More than 3,700 students are crossing the stage to join more than 140,000 Rebels as alumni of this great university,” Whitfield posted. “I can’t wait to see what you do next!!!”

