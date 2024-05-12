UNLV holds spring commencement ceremony — PHOTOS
UNLV celebrated it’s graduating class of spring 2024 at the Thomas & Mack Center.
UNLV celebrated it’s graduating class of spring 2024 at the Thomas & Mack Center.
“Commencement is the most special time at UNLV!” said the university’s president, Keith E. Whitfield, in a post on X on Saturday.
“More than 3,700 students are crossing the stage to join more than 140,000 Rebels as alumni of this great university,” Whitfield posted. “I can’t wait to see what you do next!!!”