UNLV Medicine shuts down curbside COVID-19 testing operation

The service will be halted immediately after testing more than 18,000 people since March 23, the university said in a statement. No reason was given for the closure.

Cars line up on Shadow Lane at UNLV School of Medicine to get drive through testing for the coronavirus on Friday, March 27, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

UNLV Medicine is shutting its curbside COVID-19 testing site in central Las Vegas on Friday, the university announced.

UNLV started offering free nasal swab testing March 23 at its South Shadow Lane campus and more than 18,000 people have been tested since then, according to a Thursday announcement on the university’s website.

It was the longest continuously operating COVID-19 testing site in Nevada and received significant support from the Nevada National Guard, the university said. The announcement did not mention why the operation is closing down at a time when the state continues to emphasize testing and a backlog has developed in getting results.

“With the removal of the Nevada National Guard, UNLV Medicine personnel will be reassigned to their respective clinics to manage increased patient visits,” according to the announcement. “The health care providers will continue to serve remaining patients who are awaiting test results and consulting with those who have tested positive for COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, testing at UNLV’s Tropicana Parking Garage — which began May 27 — also was closing Friday but will reopen inside the Thomas & Mack Center during the second week of August, according to the university’s announcement.

The Tropicana site is a partnership among UNLV, Clark County, University Medical Center and the Nevada National Guard.

Once the new testing site at the Thomas & Mack Center is open, its hours of operation will be 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made by calling UMC at 702-383-2619 or online at umcsn.com/COVID19/ConsentBlue.aspx (select the “public” option from the drop-down menu).

