UNLV through the decades — PHOTOS
The university has grown from a small extension of UNR to a full-fledged university with over 30,000 students.
The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, is unrecognizable today compared to when it first held classes 65 years ago.
In 1957, the university began holding classes in Maude Frazier Hall, a 13,000-square-foot building named after an assemblywoman who helped found the university called Nevada Southern at the time. Today, the building no longer exists, but a wall from it was turned into the UNLV Pioneer Wall in honor of the university’s founders.
The year was the first year classes for the university were held at the campus. Before 1957, classes were held at Las Vegas High School in auditorium dressing rooms.
The university began offering four-year degrees in the 1960s. In 1964, the university held its first graduation ceremony with only 29 students. A year later, the school was renamed to Nevada Southern University.
In 1968, the university, which had originally been an extension program for the University of Nevada, Reno, was finally its own independent university. A year later, UNLV got its current name.
The school reached a population of 30,000 students during the 1977-78 school year, passing UNR in total enrollment. The university also began offering master’s degrees and Ph.D. programs in the 1970s.
Today, the university has around 30,000 students, with one in three students the first in their family to attend college, according to the university’s website.