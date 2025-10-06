UNLV vigil marks anniversary of Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, demands release of hostages

A vigil was held at UNLV as the anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks in Israel approaches. Attendees demanded the release of the hostages that remain captive in Gaza.

Ruth Kantrowitz, lead for the Summerlin chapter of Run For Their Lives, wears a necklace saying “bring them home now” during a vigil for the second anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tal Banker, center right, leads a song during a vigil for the second anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees light candles during a vigil for the second anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Stefanie Tuzman, president and CEO of Jewish Nevada, speaks during a vigil for the second anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees gather during a vigil for the second anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An attendee holds a candle during a vigil for the second anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ruth Kantrowitz, lead for the Summerlin chapter of Run For Their Lives, left, speaks during a vigil for the second anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Henderson Councilwoman Monica Larson speaks during a vigil for the second anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV professor Gregory Brown speaks during a vigil for the second anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tal Banker, center, leads a song during a vigil for the second anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees listen as Henderson Councilwoman Monica Larson, center right, speaks during a vigil for the second anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees stand with candles during a vigil for the second anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

As the anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks in Israel approached, more than 50 attendees at a UNLV candlelight vigil continued demanding the release of the hostages that remain captive in Gaza.

The Sunday evening event at the campus’ amphitheater was marked by Hebrew prayer, song and speeches from local advocates who have been driven by the mantra of “bring them home!”

It took place after President Donald Trump last week announced a possible agreement to end the two-year conflict that could lead to the liberation of 48 people believed to be in captivity.

Some of them are believed to be dead.

Ruth Kantrowitz, who was born and raised in Israel, is the leader of one of two Run For Their Lives chapters in the Las Vegas Valley.

The international movement participates in weekly walks and other events that bring awareness to the Israeli hostages, a number that initially tallied about 250.

After the possible peace agreement was announced, “I’ve praying as hard as I’ve ever prayed in my life,” she said. “We all want to see a resolution. We all want to see peace.”

She started the Summerlin Run For Their Lives group shortly after Oct. 7, 2023.

The attacks also hit close to home for Kantrowitz because they happened as her daughter, who is now a freshman at the University of Nevada, Reno, had moved to Israel to study, she said.

Kantrowitz would be happy to see her group dissolve if it meant that the hostages were freed.

“We are so excited to be canceled, and we pray to be canceled every Sunday,” she said.

Many of the vigil participants wore the group’s red shirts.

Two-year anniversary

Henderson Councilwoman Monica Larson said “it was hard to believe” two years have passed since the attacks.

“We mourn with all of Israel,” Larson said.

UNLV History Professor Gregory Brown said the peace agreement on the table, which was worked on by an international coalition, gives him hope.

“This is perhaps the best moment for that hope,” he said.

“I think the clearest, quickest and most impactful path to that would be for those holding the hostages to agree to this international hostage release (deal),” Brown added.

For a path forward, Brown would like to see a continuation of the 1993 Oslo Accords that laid a foundation for “Palestinian autonomy and self-determination and toward security and collaboration with Israel,” he said. “And I also hope that that will lead to a great deal of prosperity.”

Added Brown: There’s an incredible population of Israelis, of all ethnic and religious backgrounds, and of Palestinians, educated people with a lot of interest in developing economic prosperity. Extremist groups have prevented that.”

‘They’re human beings’

Elizabeth Breier started the Henderson chapter of the Run For Their Lives group earlier this year, shortly after she found out about its existence.

“I couldn’t be happier to finally have this come to an end,” she said about the proposed peace deal.

She compared the Israeli hostages to the Americans Iran held in captivity in 1979.

“I never heard anybody say, ‘Well, I don’t care because it’s a Jew or it’s not a Jew, or it’s a Christian,’” she said.

Breier added: “And to me, this should be no different. They’re human beings. They have families. They have husbands and wives and children.”

She said that after the war, she would continue to fight against antisemitism, particularly among younger generations at college campuses.

“I think there needs to be more education so that they realize that we’re human,” Breier said. “Our blood runs red, too, and we may worship a little differently or a different day of the week, but I’d like to see a lot less antisemitism.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.