Unruly passenger forces JetBlue flight to divert to Las Vegas

An unruly passenger forced a JetBlue flight to divert to Las Vegas, and was escorted off the plane by police, airline officials said Tuesday.

A JetBlue plane sits on an unidentified tarmac. (CNN)

JetBlue Flight 1224 took off from Los Angeles International Airport at 4:49 p.m. Sunday, bound for New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, airline spokesman Matt Bennett said.

A male passenger, whose name was not released, became disruptive during the flight, prompting the pilot to land at McCarran International Airport just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

No charges were filed, Las Vegas Metropolitan police officials said. The remaining passengers continued their flight to New York without further problems, Bennett said.

