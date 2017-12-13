ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Unruly passenger forces JetBlue flight to divert to Las Vegas

By Art Marroquin Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2017 - 5:42 pm
 

An unruly passenger forced a JetBlue flight to divert to Las Vegas, and was escorted off the plane by police, airline officials said Tuesday.

JetBlue Flight 1224 took off from Los Angeles International Airport at 4:49 p.m. Sunday, bound for New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, airline spokesman Matt Bennett said.

A male passenger, whose name was not released, became disruptive during the flight, prompting the pilot to land at McCarran International Airport just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

No charges were filed, Las Vegas Metropolitan police officials said. The remaining passengers continued their flight to New York without further problems, Bennett said.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

