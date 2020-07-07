Upcoming American Red Cross blood drives

Donors can give blood at a variety of locations in August; blood drive hosts are also needed.

The American Red Cross will offer blood drives at various locations through August. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Blood donor supplies used by Red Cross team leader Darryl Thompson Jr., at the American Red Cross Southern Nevada offices in this March 17, 2020, file photo. Various locations around the Las Vegas Valley will host blood drives in August. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A blood donor checks in at a recent American Red Cross blood drive held at the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada. The Red Cross is in need of donations to help prevent another shortage during the pandemic. (Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada)

Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada CEO, Kimberly Trueba (center), and Alan Diskin, executive director of the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada (left) pose with a Red Cross employee and blood donor at the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada's blood drive on May 21. (Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada)

The American Red Cross is offering blood donation drives around the Las Vegas Valley through August. The drives will help keep a stable blood supply for patients fighting diseases and prevent another shortage during the pandemic.

Donors need to make an appointment before arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering. Red Cross blood drive and donation centers will follow the highest standards of safety and infection control and include temperature checks, social distancing and masks for donors and staff.

As a thank-you to donors, all those who give blood from Aug. 1 to Sept. 3 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email. In addition, donors who give by Aug. 31 will be entered to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm, redeemable through the 2021 season. A valid email address is required.

Individuals interested in donating can make an appointment at redcrossblood.org, by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App or by calling 800-733-2767.

The Red Cross is also looking for blood drive hosts. Businesses or organizations can sign up to sponsor a drive at redcrossblood.org/hostadrive.

The following locations are hosting blood drives in August and currently have slots available:

Aug. 17

Nevada Donor Network, 2055 E. Sahara Ave., from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spread the Word Nevada, 1065 American Pacific Drive, Suite 160 in Henderson, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Aug. 18

Fashion Show mall — lower level next to Macy’s Men’s store, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lawry’s the Prime Rib, 4043 Howard Hughes Parkway, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 19

Boys Town Nevada, 821 N. Mojave Road, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 7000 Las Vegas Blvd. North, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Aug. 20

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 6520 N. Dapple Gray Road, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bear’s Best Las Vegas, 11111 W. Flamingo Road, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Aug. 21

BJ’s Restaurant, 5881 Centennial Center Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fashion Show mall — lower level next to Macy’s Men’s store, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

North Vista Hospital, 1301 E. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Aug. 22

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — Warm Springs Stake, 7670 S. Bruce St., from 7:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Aug. 24

Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 26

Fashion Show mall — lower level next to Macy’s Men’s store, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walmart Neighborhood Market, 490 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Aug. 27

American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, 444 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite 110, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fashion Show mall — lower level next to Macy’s Men’s store, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lowe’s, 2570 E. Craig Road, North Las Vegas, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Aug. 28

East Las Vegas Library, 2581 E. Bonanza Road, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fantastic Indoor Swap Meet Las Vegas, 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Aug. 29

Fantastic Indoor Swap Meet Las Vegas, 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd., from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Contact Madelon Hynes at mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.