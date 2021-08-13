Updated: Venues, events, conventions requiring vaccination or negative COVID test

This is a updating list of entertainment venues, events and conventions requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID test for admission in the Las Vegas area:

A COVID-19 vaccination card is displayed at the Banning Recreation Center in Wilmington, Calif., in April 2021. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

This is a updating list of entertainment venues, events and conventions requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID test for admission in the Las Vegas area:

NAB Show

The National Association of Broadcasters will require attendees of its October trade show to be vaccinated for COVID-19. The show, which runs Oct. 9-13 normally has around 90,000 participants. Organizers of the show on Wednesday announced the plan to require proof of vaccination on Aug. 18, saying that additional details on how that proof will be obtained will be “coming soon.”

Las Vegas Raiders

Fans attending Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium this season will have to show proof of vaccination through the CLEAR app and Health Pass feature, and they will be allowed to enter the stadium without masks. The Raiders will also offer vaccinations on site at Allegiant Stadium before home games, allowing newly vaccinated fans to enter wearing a mask. Those with of the one of the two shots of Pfizer or Moderna will be allowed to enter, but must wear masks until fully inoculated, or two weeks after the second shot. Fans between the ages of 2 and 11 who are not eligible for the vaccine can attend games but must wear a mask.

CES 2022

The Consumer Technology Association, sponsors of CES, announced a proof-of-vaccination policy on Aug. 17. The association is also is assessing the acceptance of proof of a positive antibody test as an alternative requirement. CTA is expecting more than 1,000 companies to participate in the 2022 show.

AEG

Effective Oct. 1, proof of COVID vaccination will be required for audience members and crew at venues AEG owns and operates in the U.S. AEG is a major player in Las Vegas residency productions, operating the Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas, which opens Nov. 6 with Celine Dion; the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas; and the 2021 Day N Vegas festival. Acceptable documentation can be a physical copy of a COVID-19 vaccination record card, a digital copy of that card or any other proof as is permitted locally.

Day N Vegas

Organizers say they will require all concertgoers or event staff to show proof they are either fully vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID within 72 hours of the show. The massive three-day hip-hop festival runs Nov. 12-14 at the Las Vegas Festival grounds.

Life is Beautiful

Will require guests to have proof of vaccination or a negative test for COVID, according to the organizer’s Twitter account. The downtown Las Vegas event is Sept. 17-19.

Smith Center

President Myron Martin said proof of vaccinations or negative COVID tests will be required of anyone entering the center’s two venues — Reynolds Hall and Myron’s (formerly Myron’s Cabaret Jazz). Martin added that details about the policy would be provided, but the directive would be enforced when The Smith Center reopens, planned for Sept. 14.

Coachella /Stagecoach

The California music festivals are presented by Goldenvoice, a subsidiary of AEG Presents. The company plans to have a nationwide policy in place on or before Oct. 1. Until then it will require a proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of admission.

Live Nation

As of Oct. 4, Live Nation is planning to require ticket-holders at its venues to prove they have been vaccinated for COVID, or prove they have tested negative for the virus. Live Nation’s policy applies to venues and events it owns or operates outright. House of Blues at Mandalay Bay and Brooklyn Bowl at Linq Promenade are the two that fall under the new model, according to the company.

Not required

Allegiant Stadium (Non-Raiders games)

There is currently no proof of vaccination required to attend events other than Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium. Allegiant Stadium is requiring attendees of all other events to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status. The stadium’s website, however, notes that the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium are currently evaluating any application of their vaccine policy to other events, adding that individual events held at venue may also implement heightened COVID-19 protocols.

T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena, home of the Vegas Golden Knights, has not announced plans to require proof of vaccination for entry. While AEG owns part of the arena the company said its mandate does not apply to that venue, and the decision to require vaccinations for entry to Golden Knights games would be left up to the team. The arena’s safety protocols require all attendees over 2 years of age to wear a mask unless actively eating or drinking. The Manny Pacquiao-Yordenis Ugas boxing match, iHeartRadio music festival, and UFC 266 are among the upcoming events scheduled for T-Mobile Arena.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.